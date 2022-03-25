Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ramon Sanchez, president of Delta Zeta Tau Alumni Foundation, and Carlos Armendariz, team captain for CSUB Men’s Soccer team, on the show to talk about the upcoming events happening in our community.

Delta Zeta Tau Alumni foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization and extension of a 29-year-old fraternity from CSUB. The fraternity wants to work with various organizations to spread awareness about its mission. “[our] Goal is to help others who look like us to ensure degree attainment from CSUB,” said Sanchez. They focus on giving back while having fun and bringing a positive representation for other students like them through their cultural fraternity.

One way DZT is giving back and getting involved in the community is through their involvement in this weekend’s CSUB men’s soccer game against the Sub20 Tijuana Xolos. This game is an exciting event for the players, “we want to be pros and we are playing against pros,” said Armendariz.

For more information on Delta Zeta Tau check them out on social media. For more information on the big game this weekend click here.