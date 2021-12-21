Studio 17 Live makes the easiest Christmas dessert that the whole family will love

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan and Mya Acosta learn how to make peppermint bark, a Christmas classic that can be a fun activity for the whole family to make.

Without having to worry about baking time, using cooking surfaces, and extensive clean-up, this easy peppermint bark is a win-win for the holiday season.

Instructions:

  1. Melt milk chocolate chip morsales
  2. Mix in peppermint extract
  3. Spread melted mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper
  4. Let it cool in the fridge for until set
  5. Melt white chocolate chip morsales and repeat steps 1-3.
  6. Crush up candy canes and sprinkle the candy on top
  7. Decorate with any other sprinkles or toppings you want
  8. Let sit for a few hours in the fridge before breaking apart to serve

