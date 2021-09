Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the Pig Barn at the Kern County Fair to meet the winner of this year’s Fair Animal Contest sponsored by Chevron.

The winner is Hamlet the Hog, raised by Maddison Misuraca! Hamlet and Maddison will receive a $250 gift card from Chevron as the prize.

To check out the other fair animals, purchase your Kern County Fair tickets here.