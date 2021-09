Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan tested her luck at the Kern County Fair and played some fair games and learned the history of Butler Amusements.

The Butler family started off 50 years ago with a basketball game that they created with a wooden basketball. Now there are a few versions of this game, one for the kids and a harder version for the young at heart.

To try out these games, purchase tickets for the Kern County Fair here.