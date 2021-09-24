Studio 17 Live from the Kern County Fair: Bring your appetite for all the tasty treats

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits several of the food stands to try out some tasty treats.

The Hawaiian Feast stand offers an array of delicacies with a tropical twist including the Maui Wowie, a carved out pineapple filled with rice, pineapple coleslaw, and meat of your choice.

Extreme Food & Beverage owns 5 different stands offering many fair food staples including donut burgers, gold ice cream, lobster fries, and frozen cocktails.

To tries all the food out for yourself, purchase tickets for the Kern County Fair here.