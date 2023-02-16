KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: BodyXchange
Posted: Feb 16, 2023 / 03:17 PM PST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 03:17 PM PST
Presented by BodyXchange
TJ Fortuna from Body Xchange is back to talk about how working out with your partner can increase happiness, efficiency of workouts, and more.
Sign up for a free 7-day trial!
If you want to stay as warm as possible this winter, check out these insulating hats that can keep you comfortable no matter how cold it gets.
Plenty of the fun makeup trends you can expect to see on runways and red carpets this year are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
Folks looking to improve their skin care can look at the trends heading into 2023 and learn something new or find a new favorite.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: