Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Sydney Lovan and Mark Chavez from Bakersfield High school about their involvement in the Got The Dot Leadership Club.

The two high school seniors are part of a larger group of students who are putting together the first-ever Got the Dot Walkathon. The Walkathon is taking place Saturday, March 12, around Lake Ming from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the event is to bring awareness and education about organ, eye, and tissue donation as well as to honor families who have been through the organ donation process.

The walk is family-friendly with booths along the way for the children. “There will also be food for sale or free snacks and water provided by Bolthouse farms,” said Lovan. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., introductions and warm-ups will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event visit their Instagram page, @GTD.Walkathon.