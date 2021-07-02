Strategies to help people swing into summer

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Dr. Donna O’Shea from UnitedHealthcare about ways to make health a priority.

O’Shea suggested a number of workout routines saying, “start slowly and build up over time. And don’t discount walking compared to running. Research shows that maintaining a quick walking pace has been shown to be on par with running when it comes to lowering the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.”

For more motivation, UnitedHealthcare has a sweepstakes currently going on and they are going for a Guinness World Records™ title achievement. To participate and pledge to make health a priority this summer, visit their website.