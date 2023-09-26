Presented by Strata Credit Union
We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month and here to tell us more about what Strata Credit Union is doing to make a difference is Branch Manager of Wasco’s newest Credit Union Elizabeth Lagunas.
by: Strata Credit Union
Posted:
Updated:
by: Strata Credit Union
Posted:
Updated:
Presented by Strata Credit Union
We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month and here to tell us more about what Strata Credit Union is doing to make a difference is Branch Manager of Wasco’s newest Credit Union Elizabeth Lagunas.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by: