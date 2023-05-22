Joining us now to talk about their upcoming event “Blood In, Blood Out Live Drama Performance” is CEO of Stay Focused Ministries, Pastor Manuel Carrizalez.

“The purpose of the Blood In, Blood Out Live Drama Performance is to address the violence and escalating crime rates in our city and school campuses while fostering unity within our community,” explains Pastor Carrizalez. “It tells the powerful true story of a former gang member and organized crime leader, highlighting the journey from hopelessness, gang violence, and drug addiction to redemption and transformation.”

The event is free and open to the public at the Fox Theater on Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Seating is open at 2pm and on a first-come, first-serve basis, so we recommend arriving early to secure a seat for the live drama performance.

Everyone is welcome to participate and experience this inspiring event.