Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Manuel Carrizalez, Founder & Executive Director of Stay Focused Ministries about the organization’s recent backpack drives that supported underserved communities in Bakersfield and surrounding areas.

“With these community outreaches, we are trying to bring down the barriers of fear and bring the community together,”

To learn more about Stay Focused Ministries and to find ways you can help, click here.