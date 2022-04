Sponsored content by Stay Focused Ministries.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Manuel Carrizalez, founder & executive director of Stay Focused Ministries about the organization’s upcoming event.

The upcoming event is the Show and Shine Car show which will feature various car models, live music, giveaways, and celebrity athlete appearances.

To learn more about Stay Focused Ministries and to find ways you can help, click here.