Stay Focused Ministries: From prison to crisis intervention and community outreach

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

17’s Ilyana Capellan sits down and discusses the difference Manuel Carrizalez is making in the community through his organization, Stay Focused Ministries.

Stay Focused Ministries was started back in 1990 when Carrizalez got out of prison. He says he reached his breaking point being “sick and tired of being sick and tired,” leading him to start the organization.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness