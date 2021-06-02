17’s Ilyana Capellan sits down and discusses the difference Manuel Carrizalez is making in the community through his organization, Stay Focused Ministries.
Stay Focused Ministries was started back in 1990 when Carrizalez got out of prison. He says he reached his breaking point being “sick and tired of being sick and tired,” leading him to start the organization.
Stay Focused Ministries: From prison to crisis intervention and community outreach
17’s Ilyana Capellan sits down and discusses the difference Manuel Carrizalez is making in the community through his organization, Stay Focused Ministries.