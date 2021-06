Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Manuel Carrizalez, Founder and Executive Director of Stay Focused Ministries, about the organization’s ministry outreach efforts.

“Kids are starving for love, so we want to give them the right love, because if not the streets will love you in a different way,” Carrizalez says.

To learn more about Stay Focused Ministries and ways to join the community outreach, click here.