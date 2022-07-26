Sponsored content by Stay Focused Ministries.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Manuel Carrizalez, founder & executive director of Stay Focused Ministries about the organization’s upcoming event.

The upcoming event is the Christmas in July back-to-school backpack giveaway. The event is being held this Friday, July 29th at 1630 E. 11th Street.

Carrizalez says “kids are going to be receiving more than a backpack for school, they will get an opportunity to fill up their backpack with toys. We are also going to have free hotdogs, face painting, popsicles, and more”.

