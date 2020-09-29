Stay fit during the pandemic with aerial yoga

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For many of us, maintaining the motivation to stay active has been tough during quarantine.

If you’re finding it tough to stick to that ‘at-home workout,’ how about giving aerial fitness a try? Find a space to mediate, heal and get a killer workout at Solitude Healing Arts.

“Solitude healing arts is a very well rounded, diverse creation and experience in a sacred space located in Rosedale,” Sheila Mauck, owner Solitude Healing Arts said. “It’s something for everybody of all shapes and sizes, all walks of life, lots of different healing, holistic services.

To learn more about the wellness studio, visit solitudehealingarts.com.

