Start planning your Valentine’s Day gifts with the help of Kelly Archer Interiors

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dawnielle Brown, Operations Manager at Kelly Archer Interiors, about unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day.

From locally-made candles to gift sets, the inventory is full of long-lasting presents that anyone in your life could enjoy. “We have all different kinds of live plants in the most beautiful planters. They make a great gift because they won’t need to be thrown out in a week! And instead of chocolate, you can pick up your favorite flavored coffee,” says Brown.

For more gift ideas, check out the updated Kelly Archer Interiors website with online ordering options.