KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Stanley Steemer
Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 03:29 PM PST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 03:29 PM PST
Presented by Stanley Steemer
Zei Fakih is one of the owners of Stanley Steemer in Southern California, she shares how her family is honored to serve Bakersfield and provide emergency services, 24/7.
Learn more here.
Gas-powered snowblowers are some of the most powerful options available. These engines generate significant force for clearing deep, heavy snow.
Winter has been breathing its first major breaths of cold recently, sending much of the country scrambling to find fashionable accessories to stay warm.
Radiator heaters are known to be effective, but could they solve your energy woes, and are they safe?
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: