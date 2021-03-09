Standing with Farmers campaign hosts protest in Washington D.C.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (STUDIO 17) — Studio’s 17 Vanessa Dillon spoke to Raj Sodhi, Agricultural Lender in the Central Valley, about the Standing with Farmers campaign.



The Standing With Farmers campaign begun to bring wider awareness of the plight of the millions of farmers across India who are protesting a set of laws meant to disrupt their way of life.

They have been actively protesting and on strike since September of last year.



Right now, there are over 250 million people on strike in India. To learn more about the Standing with Farmers campaign, visit StandingWithFarmers.com