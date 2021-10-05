Spruce up your yard for fall with the help of Reimer’s Nursery

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads over to Reimer’s Nursery and talks to the owner David Reimer all about what makes the plants and supplies at his shop so unique.

“The importance of going to a local nursery is you’ll get advice from the people that are there to steer you the right direction so you get the right thing for the right area,” Reimer says. He also explains his edge over other nurseries is that his plants are grown right in his nursery with soil and nutrients specific to the Bakersfield climate.

To learn more, call 661-399-8997 or click here.