Sponsored content by Balloniverse by Jennifer.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan gets a visit from Jennifer David, owner of Balloniverse by Jennifer to discuss the process of ordering balloons from Ballooniverse.

While the most common events tend to be birthday parties and baby showers, weddings are becoming more popular for balloon walls and balloon decor. No matter the occasion Balloniverse by Jennifer gets the party poppin’.

For more information or to place an order for your event, give them a call at 661-900-1555.