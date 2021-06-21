Spreading hope and inspiration with Bags Of Love Foundation

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the founder and president of the Bags of Love Foundation, Julian Castaneda, about how he is spreading hope and inspiration.

“I started Bags of Love Foundation because I have personally been diagnosed with cancer twice,” Said Castanda. “I was first diagnosed with cancer at 10 years old and went through three and a half years of chemo. I was then in remission for about two years before I was diagnosed yet again with cancer at 16.”

Now 20 years old Julian is healthy and his foundation is ready to provide more bags of love to the hospitals when they begin to accept donations again. There are a few fundraisers coming up this summer that are perfect for the entire family, to check out the upcoming events visit the Bags of Love Foundation website.