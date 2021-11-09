Spreading breast cancer awareness past the month of October with Kern Radiology

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Chip Robinson, Executive Director of Kern Radiology, about the new advancements in technology and breast cancer detection in Bakersfield.

Robinson discusses the Kern Radiology’s six locations and how they are updated with tomographic, or 3-dimensional, mammogram machines and the “‘Smart Curve Technology’ which simply means the machine is designed to be more in keeping with the patient’s natural shape of the anatomy.”

