Molly Bausman and Danielle Kernkamp brought the energy (and bikes) of Rush Cycle to Studio 17.

“Rush Cycle is rhythmic spin,” explains Bausman, “we ride to the beat of the music and add choreography throughout the 45-minute ride. We ride in a studio with a blacklight and colorful lights and it’s really a unique experience.”

But… how fit does someone have to be to take a class?

“Rush Cycle is for EVERYBODY,” Kernkamp says. “Every month, we offer an intro class for people who have never done spin in their life. The first 15 minutes is spent going over the basics and foundation of a Rush Class, then we go through everything in slow motion. Or you can just sign up for a class on the schedule! Your first class is free.”

