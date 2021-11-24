Spice up your holidays with the help of Howie’s Micheladas

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Howie Castanon and Deja Nunez with Howie’s Micheladas about how the pandemic actually helped kick start their homemade michelada mix business.

Howie’s Micheladas is sold at several local farmer’s markets on the weekends and is carried by several stores including the Verdugo Markets and select Chevron locations.

To learn more about Howie’s Micheladas, visit their Facebook, and to spice up your next gathering, email howiesmicheladas@gmail.com or call (661) 261-4893 to order.

