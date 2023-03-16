Presented by American Red Cross.

Volunteers, fire departments, and community partners will soon be installing free smoke alarms across Kern County.

Regional Communications Director, Taylor Poisall with American Red Cross says, “a working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy — and as a community, we can help our neighbors stay safe by ensuring they have these lifesaving devices.”

There will be three events this spring across Kern County in Lost Hills, Delano and Shafter. Volunteers are needed to help install lifesaving smoke alarms and educate their neighbors on home fire safety. Training is provided as well as breakfast, lunch and a t-shirt.

Learn more about how you can get your free smoke alarm installed, or to volunteer to help, here.