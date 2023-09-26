Presented by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

It’s Hispanic Heritage month and KGET & Telemundo would like to recognize and honor individuals and organizations in our market making a difference in the Hispanic community. Our first guest is President /CEO of the Kern Country Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jay Tamsi.

“The vision of the KCHCC is to create innovative and influential business programs that will promote Hispanic business and economic development at the local, state, national, and international level,” says Tamsi.

