Sip, Shop, and Support with Dress for Success

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Elaine McNearney, executive director of Dress For Success about their upcoming fundraiser Bubbles and Bargains.

Dress For Success is an organization that responds to the needs of our county by providing programs that help economically disadvantaged women acquire jobs, retain their new positions, and succeed in the mainstream workplace.

On November 18th from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at 1416 17th street Dress for Success will be hosting the Bubbles and Bargains fundraiser. With the purchase of a $25 ticket, attendees will receive champaign, valet parking, and light bites. The proceeds will go towards providing women in need with professional clothing and ultimately help achieve the goal of financial independence and economic stability for women locally and globally.

For more information on the fundraiser or Dress For Sucess visit their website.