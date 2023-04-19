Rachel Nettleton, marketing manager for Houchin Community Blood Bank, is here to tell us about an event that saves lives.

Houchin will be hosting one of our largest mobile blood drives of the year on Thursday, May 4th from 5:00 am – 6:00 pm on Compassion Corner across the street from KGET.

“Since our first community blood drive in 2007, over 1,750 donors have donated, which means that over 5,200 lives were potentially saved,” says Nettleton. “Houchin’s goal is to continue to make this event successful by encouraging our community to save lives with us on May 4th!”

Thanks to the sponsorship of Adventist Health and Kaiser Permanente, Houchin will be entering all donors that donate during the month of May into a drawing for a $2,000 gift card to Disney! BUT, the giveaways don’t stop there. For those that donate at the blood drive on May 4th, they will have the opportunity to receive a sweet treat from La Rosa Popsicles and a coupon for a free taco plate at Taco Bros.

Sign up here.

