KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: B&D Law Group
Posted: Mar 22, 2023 / 02:33 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 / 02:33 PM PDT
Presented by B&D Law Group
Attorney Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group to talk about attorney success rates and what these rates actually mean (or don’t mean.)
To learn more, click here.
Whether you’re a seasoned sous vide chef or new to the method, it’s a good idea to know which accessories are best.
Dates are dark-brown fruits that have a naturally sweet caramel-like taste. They are sticky and chewy and are a healthy option to replace sugar in your diet.
There are a handful of essentials you can have on deck if a child in your home comes down with a cold, cough, flu or stomach issue.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: