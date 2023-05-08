Presented by Guarantee Shoe Center

This year marks the 31st Annual Shoes for our Homeless Shoe Drive, benefiting the men, women and children at the Open Door Network, formerly called the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

If you haven’t gotten your shoes in to one of the bins around town, Guarantee Shoe Center president, Rosco Rolnick says there’s still time!

Usable shoes can be dropped off at Guarantee Shoe Center (on the corner of 21st and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield,) KGET TV (corner of 22nd and L streets) and Capital Dental Group (8701 Camino Media.)