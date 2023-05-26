Presented by Riboli Family Winery.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil heads to Paso Robles for wine tasting at Jada Vineyard & Winery. General Manager, Joshua Messina shows Shannon all the different wines Jada has to offer for wine tasting.

Messina says, “For 22 years, my family and I have lived here. We work here and that really was the inspiration. It was as simple as that. So we look at the whole ecosystem here. We’re 100 acre ranch. We have 20 oak rows, 20 acres of oak roads that are dedicated for the wildlife.”

