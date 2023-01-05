Sponsored by Magdalene Hope

Dr. Doug Bennett, and Marianne Jackson from Magdalene Hope are back in studio to talk about their organizations, and the premiere of a film called “Buying Her” at the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield on January 10th.

“This film is the first documentary ever to explore the lives of sex buyers and what drives them, providing a lens through which many have never seen,” explained Dr. Bennett. “Through deeply insightful firsthand accounts of sex buyers, the film lays bare their journeys from childhood exposure to pornography to becoming hardened predators and ultimately to redemption.”

This event is free of charge to the public. Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 6:45 PM. This film is not yet rated but should carry a rating of PG-13. Following the film, there will be a panel discussion and a Q&A session with advocates in the field of sex trafficking.