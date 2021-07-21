Scott Ryan Photo: Capturing celebrations, confidence, and love

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets with Scott and Courtney Clerico, newlyweds and co-owners of Scott Ryan Photography. They have been busy working and revamping the business.

“We worked really hard for 2.5 years on cranking out as much work as we could to get our name out

there, so now we are pulling back and focusing on quality over quantity,” said Courtney.

While on their honeymoon the photographers focused on work and Courtney experienced being in front of the camera instead of behind it while hubby, Scott, captured the moments. “It’s hard to model because I’m so self-conscious, but I have to say I understand now how good pictures can build your self-confidence. I can’t believe how good Scott can make me look on camera,” Courtney said.

Scott Ryan Photo participated in Tuesday’s Studio 17 Live birthday show, to check out the behind-the-scenes photos they took click here.

