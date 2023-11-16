Presented by PR From the Heart

For those who are in mourning, the festive decorations, joyful carols, and family gatherings can serve as a painful reminder of the absence of their loved one.



After losing her only son, one grieving mother has transformed her pain into purpose, and is dedicating her life to make sure grieving parents across the country understand the unwavering support that surrounds them, especially during the holiday season.



Joining host, Shannon MacNeil, live, in-studio today to share her personal story of life after loss and the release of her new poetry book ‘Say Their Name: A Mother’s Expression of Healing and Love’ and the grief workbook that goes along with it is acclaimed poet and author, Wanda Weathersby.

Get your copy at: www.ForHim36.com

Instagram: @Wanda.Weathersby36

Facebook: @Wanda.LillyWeathersby