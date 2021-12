Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Damon Culbertson, General Manager of Sangera Automotive Group, about Subaru’s Share the Love Event.

“Anyone that comes into Sangera Subaru during the event and purchases a new vehicle, can choose one of the national or local charities for Subaru to donate $250 to on their behalf,” explains Culbertson. The event began in November and will run until January 3rd, 2022.

To learn more, visit their website or check out the dealership at 5500 Gasoline Alley Drive.