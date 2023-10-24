Presented by Sangera Subaru

Join Sangera Subaru and the Bakersfield SPCA for their Halloween Howl:

Get ready to howl with excitement, because this year, we’re offering a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic, sponsored by Sangera Subaru Bakersfield!

Join us for an exciting event that is sure to make your furry friends wag their tails! This year, Sangera Subaru Bakersfield is sponsoring a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic for dogs and cats. With a wide range of vaccinations available, including rabies, DHPP, Bordetella, FVRCP, and flea treatment, your pets will be protected against common diseases and parasites. Plus, with affordable prices like $20 for a 3-pack of vaccines per animal or $10 for individual vaccines, you can keep your pets healthy without breaking the bank. And don’t forget about microchipping, which is available for just $20!

We’re also offering a Canine Carnival, of other fun activities during this clinic! So, it’s time to dust off your pet’s Halloween costumes and get in the spooky spirit with our Pumpkin Pawlooza, Trick-Purr-Treat, Canine Happy Hour and more. The Canine Carnival will feature a variety of activities that both you and your furry friend will love at the Halloween Howl!

So, mark your calendars and save the date – you won’t want to miss this fang-tastic event!

Saturday October 28th

10am – 3pm

Bakersfield SPCA

3000 Gibson St

661-323-8353 Ex 2

🚫No Calls for Appointments 🚫No Feral Cats