Do you want to learn a new skill in 2024? OR help enrich your kids’ lives through the arts? We have Natalie Wren – Music Director at Bakersfield School of Art & Music here to tell us more!

Visit their event this weekend: Christmas Ornament Art Gallery on Saturday 5pm – 7pm with The Dream Studio 3101 Sillect Ave #104, Bakersfield CA, 93308.