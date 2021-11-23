Roto-Rooter shares tips to help prevent plumbing disasters this Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving nears Roto-Rooter wants to make sure you are ready in every way to host this holiday season.

The day after Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year for the plumbing and drain cleaning specialists at Roto-Rooter. In an effort to help you and them enjoy Thanksgiving, they’d like to offer some Turkey day tips to avoid clogged drains: make sure your home is ready, reduce kitchen traffic, properly dispose of grease, don’t treat your garbage disposal like a garbage bag, wait to use your dishwasher, keep wet wipes out of the toilet, and cut down on shower times.

For more detailed information visit their website, or call your local Roto Rooter.