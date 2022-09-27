Sponsored Content by Roto Rooter.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Vice President of Operations, Mike Jennings with Roto Rooter about why now is the time to get your plumbing in order before the holidays.

Jennings says, “With the change of seasons everyone is home more! More usage equals more problems. Guests visiting for the holidays, holiday meals. Problems unexpectedly happen and nobody wants to have a plumbing emergency during a time when they’re trying to celebrate!”

