Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, about the upcoming A Heart Never Forgets Gala.

There are less than 50 tickets available for a night of drinks, food, and live music at the Rose Lazzerini Campus.

To purchase your tickets and to find other ways you can support the ADAKC, click here.