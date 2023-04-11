Presented by Rodriguez & Associates

April is Autism Awareness Month and according to the CDC, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the U.S. This week we are raising awareness by hosting local experts and advocates on the show.

Our first guest is Chantal Trujillo, senior partner at Rodriguez & Associates, to talk about their support for those on the spectrum.

“At Rodriguez & Associates, we believe that everyone should have an equal opportunity and be treated with respect and kindness,” says Trujillo. “There is a beauty in understanding the diversity and individuality that this condition brings to our world. Every person with autism is unique, and their experiences and perspectives can enrich our community.”