Sponsored Content by Reveal Medical Aesthetics.

September is National Skin Care Awareness Month.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to RN, and CEO, Martha Barreto Escalera of Reveal Medical Aesthetics to learn more about how summer months can wreak havoc on your skin, especially if you failed to protect it from the sun’s harsh rays.

Escalera also demonstrates her own personal skincare routine.

Escalera shares, “With summer coming to an end and the hustle and bustle of the school year starting, it is easy to let good skincare habits slip our minds. Let this be your reminder to take a moment for yourself and your skin.”

