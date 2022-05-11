Sponsored content by Reveal Medical Aesthetics.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Martha Barreto Escalera, RN, and CEO of Reveal Medical Aesthetics.

Escalera has been a Registered Nurse for 10 years. She started her nursing career as a Trauma Nurse at Kern Medical, while also working in Dermatology. Escalera was presented with the opportunity of becoming a partner with Dr. Jag Heer in opening Reveal Medical Aesthetics. Together, Escalera and Heer have grown the company from a one treatment room facility to a 10-treatment room medical spa over the course of seven years.

Escalera shares that she loves to learn, and is very knowledgeable in her field. Escalera believes education is an ongoing process and is always proactive about seeking new opportunities to develop and grow into her role.

To learn more about Reveal Medical Aesthetics and its services, click here.