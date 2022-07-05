Sponsored Content by Reveal Medical Aesthetics.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Martha Barreto Escalera, RN, and CEO of Reveal Medical Aesthetics about Ultraviolet Safety Month to spread awareness about how important it is to protect our eyes, lips, and skin from the side effects of UV rays.

Reveal offers multiple Sunscreens such as ZO Sunscreen and Primer, ZO Smart Tone, eltaMD, Noon Aesthetics, and Elta UV lip balms.

For more information on products, and the other services offered at Reveal Medical Aesthetics, call 661-501-GLOW.