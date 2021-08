Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan checks out the wide range of fashion options and affordable prices offered at Outlets at Tejon.

Lexi Crosby, Style Ambassador for the Outlets at Tejon, discusses the Our Travel Tejon passport promotion which “rewards shoppers every time they shop at the outlets – the more you shop, the more you get rewarded!”

To learn more about the Outlets at Tejon, click here.