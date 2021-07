Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kara Mcdonald, Program Manager Outreach and Early College of Bakersfield College, to learn more about their approach to the upcoming school year.

Due to COVID-19, the college’s student center has been closed but will reopen on July 19th: “BC’s new Student Services Center is a one-stop-shop for students looking for help with enrollment, their classes, or a variety of services,” says Mcdonald.

To learn more about enrollment, click here.