Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Edwim Youngstrom from Dignity Health about the importance of addressing common urinary issues in men.

“Men tend not to advocate for themselves, this month is really important to get the message out that it’s okay to go to the doctor, especially when you have issues,” Dr. Youngstrom says.

To find a doctor with Dignity Health, call 661-324.7070 or click here.