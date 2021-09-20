‘Real Estate Pros’ share their insights: Will we have another market crash?

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Lana Sanchez and Angel Arredondo from Arredondo Sanchez Real Estate about the current trends in the real estate market.

With the shortage of homes and buyer frustration about declined offers, there still are some perks in the market, such as buyer incentives, “last week mortgage rates hit an all-time low for the eighth time this year, 30 year fixed are averaging 2.88%, that’s the lowest in 30 years,” says Arredondo Sanchez Real Estate.

