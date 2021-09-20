‘Real Estate Pros’ share their insights: Will we have another market crash?

Studio 17 Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Lana Sanchez and Angel Arredondo from Arredondo Sanchez Real Estate about the current trends in the real estate market.

With the shortage of homes and buyer frustration about declined offers, there still are some perks in the market, such as buyer incentives, “last week mortgage rates hit an all-time low for the eighth time this year, 30 year fixed are averaging 2.88%, that’s the lowest in 30 years,” says Arredondo Sanchez Real Estate.

For more information and to get all your real estate questions answered visit their website or give them a call at 661-706-033.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness