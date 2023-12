Presented by Raising Canes

Crystal Williams and Cody Bossart are in studio to talk about Raising Cane’s 2023 Holiday Marketing Campaign.

You can pick up one of these plushies from now until December 31st to help benefit CALM.

Locations:

• 4025 California Ave Bakersfield, CA 93309

• 6312 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA 93313

• 11403 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93301

• 3224 Coffee Blvd Bakersfield, CA 93308